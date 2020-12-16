Investors Purchase High Volume of Arbutus Biopharma Call Options (NASDAQ:ABUS)

Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 26,102 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,050% compared to the average daily volume of 2,269 call options.

ABUS opened at $4.97 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.52 and a 200 day moving average of $2.98. The company has a market cap of $422.00 million, a PE ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 3.27. Arbutus Biopharma has a 12 month low of $0.88 and a 12 month high of $9.02.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arbutus Biopharma will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on ABUS. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arbutus Biopharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. 27.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-836, a capsid inhibitor that has the potential to inhibit HBV replication by preventing the assembly of functional viral capsids; and AB-423, which is in pre-clinical studies.

