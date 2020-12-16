Investors Purchase Large Volume of Nxt-ID Call Options (NASDAQ:NXTD)

Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTD) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 12,485 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 3,013% compared to the average daily volume of 401 call options.

Shares of NXTD traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.77. 1,555,399 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,780,173. Nxt-ID has a 12-month low of $0.21 and a 12-month high of $0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.42.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nxt-ID stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 56,350 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.18% of Nxt-ID at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Nxt-ID from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

About Nxt-ID

Nxt-ID, Inc provides technology products and services for healthcare applications. It develops and markets solutions for payment, Internet of Things (IoT), and healthcare applications with experience in access control, biometric and behavior-metric identity verification, security and privacy, encryption and data protection, payments, miniaturization, and sensor technologies.

