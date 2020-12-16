InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) Trading Up 5.9%

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) was up 5.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.64 and last traded at $0.64. Approximately 2,108,177 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 200% from the average daily volume of 703,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded InVivo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.58 and a 200 day moving average of $1.25.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in InVivo Therapeutics stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) by 78.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,704 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned about 1.67% of InVivo Therapeutics worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About InVivo Therapeutics

Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. operates as a research and clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries. Its clinical development program is the Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, which is an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold that is designed for implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord.

