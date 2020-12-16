iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSE:AGZ) Shares Up 0%

iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSE:AGZ) shares rose 0% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $119.77 and last traded at $119.70. Approximately 30,228 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 80,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.68.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $120.42.

About iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSE:AGZ)

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

See Also: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Agency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Agency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.