iShares Interest Rate Hedged Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMBH) Trading Up 0.1%

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMBH) shares were up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.55 and last traded at $23.55. Approximately 12 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.53.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.21 and its 200-day moving average is $22.56.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Emerging Markets Bond ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMBH) by 73.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,592 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 13.77% of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Emerging Markets Bond ETF worth $751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Read More: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Interest Rate Hedged Emerging Markets Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Interest Rate Hedged Emerging Markets Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.