iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) Hits New 52-Week High at $43.76

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $43.76 and last traded at $43.72, with a volume of 612 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.65.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.32 and a 200-day moving average of $41.19.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 5,507.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 122.4% in the 3rd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 2,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:EWL)

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

