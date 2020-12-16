iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $67.95

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $67.95 and last traded at $67.82, with a volume of 4567 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.86.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.55.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,465,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,776,000 after purchasing an additional 540,617 shares during the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 34,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,203,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,396,000. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

