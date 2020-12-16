J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) Director Sells $19,534,000.00 in Stock

J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) Director Richard S. Ressler sold 200,000 shares of J2 Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.67, for a total transaction of $19,534,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

JCOM stock opened at $99.89 on Wednesday. J2 Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.24 and a 1 year high of $104.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.41.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.26. J2 Global had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 26.87%. The company had revenue of $356.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that J2 Global, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JCOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of J2 Global from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of J2 Global from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of J2 Global from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Sidoti boosted their target price on shares of J2 Global from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of J2 Global from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. J2 Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.83.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JCOM. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 2,511.4% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,459,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,880 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 97.4% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,280,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,474 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 204.2% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 630,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,629,000 after purchasing an additional 423,102 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 15.2% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,764,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,383,000 after purchasing an additional 364,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 33.9% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,315,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,048,000 after purchasing an additional 333,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

J2 Global Company Profile

J2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. It offers cloud services, which includes online fax services under the eFax, sFax, MyFax, eFax Plus, eFax Pro, eFax Secure, eFax Corporate, and eFax Developer brands; on-demand voice, cloud phone, and unified communications services under the eVoice, Line2, and Onebox names; online backup and disaster recovery, sync storage, veeam services, and synchronization and sharing solutions under the KeepItSafe, LiveDrive, LiveVault, OffsiteDataSync, and SugarSync names; email security, web security, and endpoint protection services under the VIPRE and Excel Micro brands; email marketing and delivery services under the Campaigner and SMTP names; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me; IP licensing services; and customer support services.

