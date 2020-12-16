Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGD) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Jaguar Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAGGD)’s share price was down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.65 and last traded at $5.69. Approximately 17,298 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 33,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.96.

The stock has a market cap of $420.66 million, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 2.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.60.

About Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGD)

Jaguar Mining, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold producing properties in Brazil. Its mining operations include Turmalina, Paciência and Caeté. The firm is also developing the Grurupi Project and exploring the Iron Quadrangle and Pedra Branca Project. The company was founded by Daniel R.

