Japan Display (OTCMKTS:JNNDF) Shares Down 1%

Japan Display Inc. (OTCMKTS:JNNDF) shares traded down 1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.45 and last traded at $0.48. 10,950 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 101% from the average session volume of 5,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.49.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.48.

Japan Display Company Profile (OTCMKTS:JNNDF)

Japan Display Inc designs, develops, produces, and sells small-and medium-sized display devices and related products in Japan and internationally. The company offers various LCD modules for mobile applications, such as smartphone and tablet devices; wearable applications, including sports watches, healthcare equipment, and action cameras; automotive applications, such as car navigation, instrument panel, and rear seat monitor; displaying images and diagnosis comprising PACS, ultrasonograph, mammography, etc.; IoT products and applications, including outdoor sports gears, medical and healthcare devices, remote controllers, and portable devices; and industrial applications.

