Jason P. Rhodes Sells 37,659 Shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Stock

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Director Jason P. Rhodes sold 37,659 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $1,637,789.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

REPL stock opened at $42.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.54 and a beta of 3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 22.54 and a current ratio of 22.54. Replimune Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.58 and a 52-week high of $54.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.78.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Omega Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Omega Fund Management LLC now owns 5,344,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,161,000 after buying an additional 21,516 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL boosted its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,315,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,529,000 after buying an additional 339,844 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,508,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,733,000 after buying an additional 299,371 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,192,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,462,000 after buying an additional 71,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,127,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,021,000 after buying an additional 237,859 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on REPL. Zacks Investment Research raised Replimune Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Replimune Group from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BTIG Research started coverage on Replimune Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Replimune Group from $29.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on Replimune Group from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.22.

Replimune Group Company Profile

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immune-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

