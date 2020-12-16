Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT)

Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 99.52% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Altimmune from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Altimmune from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th.

NASDAQ ALT opened at $12.53 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.15. The company has a market capitalization of $414.38 million, a P/E ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 1.51. Altimmune has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $35.10.

About Altimmune

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focused developing treatments for liver disease, immune modulating therapies, and vaccines. The company develops HepTcell, an immunotherapeutic product candidate that has completed Phase I clinical trial for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus; NasoShield, an anthrax vaccine to provide for protection after a single intranasal administration; NasoVAX, a recombinant intranasal vaccine product candidate; and AdCOVID, a single-dose intranasal vaccine to protect against COVID-19 Its preclinical stage products include ALT-801, a novel peptide-based dual GLP-1/Glucagon receptor agonist for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and ALT-702, an investigational tumor immunostimulant for treating cancer.

