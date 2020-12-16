Jetcoin Trading Down 11.7% Over Last Week (JET)

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. During the last week, Jetcoin has traded 11.7% lower against the dollar. One Jetcoin token can now be bought for $0.0160 or 0.00000077 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Jetcoin has a total market capitalization of $156,422.52 and $62,458.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Jetcoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00063888 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004828 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $88.48 or 0.00426368 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000056 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004028 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00019582 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004820 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00025409 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Jetcoin Profile

JET is a token. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,768,025 tokens. The official website for Jetcoin is jetcoin.io. The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Jetcoin

Jetcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jetcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jetcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jetcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jetcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.