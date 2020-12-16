Jibrel Network (JNT) Price Up 18.2% Over Last Week

Jibrel Network (CURRENCY:JNT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. In the last week, Jibrel Network has traded up 18.2% against the dollar. One Jibrel Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0144 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, IDEX, HitBTC and Coinrail. Jibrel Network has a market cap of $2.44 million and approximately $126,251.00 worth of Jibrel Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00064092 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004840 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.15 or 0.00425899 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000056 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004007 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00019655 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004832 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00025464 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Jibrel Network Profile

Jibrel Network (CRYPTO:JNT) is a token. Its launch date was January 26th, 2018. Jibrel Network’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,843,069 tokens. Jibrel Network’s official Twitter account is @www.twitter.com/jibrelnetwork/. The official message board for Jibrel Network is medium.com/@jibrelnetwork. The official website for Jibrel Network is jibrel.network. The Reddit community for Jibrel Network is /r/jibrelnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Jibrel Network

Jibrel Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX, Coinrail, Kucoin, Gate.io and Bibox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jibrel Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jibrel Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jibrel Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

