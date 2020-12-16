JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) a €150.00 Price Target

Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) received a €150.00 ($176.47) price target from stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 0.21% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on VOW3. Independent Research set a €168.00 ($197.65) target price on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Warburg Research set a €195.00 ($229.41) price objective on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €181.00 ($212.94) price objective on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays set a €175.00 ($205.88) target price on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €169.33 ($199.22).

VOW3 opened at €150.32 ($176.85) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.22, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $31.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €142.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €139.31. Volkswagen AG has a 1 year low of €79.38 ($93.39) and a 1 year high of €186.84 ($219.81).

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

