JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) (LON:RIO) Price Target to GBX 7,130

Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) (LON:RIO) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 6,230 ($81.40) to GBX 7,130 ($93.15) in a report issued on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.25% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 5,200 ($67.94) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. UBS Group set a GBX 4,500 ($58.79) price objective on Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 5,900 ($77.08) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,300 ($69.24) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,122.69 ($66.93).

RIO opened at GBX 5,603 ($73.20) on Monday. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,954 ($38.59) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,639 ($73.67). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4,880.17 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,726.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.56, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of £69.86 billion and a PE ratio of 12.71.

In related news, insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques sold 11,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,979 ($65.05), for a total transaction of £577,862.74 ($754,981.37).

Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

