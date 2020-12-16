JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Glencore plc (GLEN.L) (LON:GLEN) Price Target to GBX 250

Glencore plc (GLEN.L) (LON:GLEN) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 250 ($3.27) in a research report issued on Monday, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the natural resources company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.50% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GLEN. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.87) target price on shares of Glencore plc (GLEN.L) in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Glencore plc (GLEN.L) to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 240 ($3.14) in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 232.08 ($3.03).

Shares of GLEN opened at GBX 239.24 ($3.13) on Monday. Glencore plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 109.76 ($1.43) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 258.30 ($3.37). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 197.82 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 178.84. The company has a market cap of £31.88 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.32.

In other news, insider Patrice Merrin bought 16,003 shares of Glencore plc (GLEN.L) stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 240 ($3.14) per share, for a total transaction of £38,407.20 ($50,179.25).

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products. It operates in two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

