Kape Technologies Plc (KAPE.L) (LON:KAPE) Stock Price Up 2%

Kape Technologies Plc (KAPE.L) (LON:KAPE) rose 2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 180 ($2.35) and last traded at GBX 180 ($2.35). Approximately 87,826 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 329,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 176.50 ($2.31).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Kape Technologies Plc (KAPE.L) in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.

The stock has a market cap of £354.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 212.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 174.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 185.87.

Kape Technologies Plc (KAPE.L) Company Profile (LON:KAPE)

Kape Technologies Plc, a cybersecurity company, develops and distributes digital products in the online security space. It operates through two segment, Digital Privacy and Digital Security. It offers CyberGhost, Zenmate, and Private Internet Access that provide cybersecurity SaaS with a focus on providing of virtual private network solutions.

