Kaspien (NASDAQ:KSPN) Shares Gap Up to $14.04

Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KSPN)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.04, but opened at $15.44. Kaspien shares last traded at $13.96, with a volume of 594 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kaspien from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 21st.

Get Kaspien alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.69, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.92.

Kaspien (NASDAQ:KSPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 15th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $42.30 million for the quarter. Kaspien had a negative net margin of 20.16% and a negative return on equity of 341.14%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kaspien stock. Independent Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KSPN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 727,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,615,000. Kaspien accounts for approximately 2.7% of Independent Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Independent Family Office LLC owned approximately 39.85% of Kaspien at the end of the most recent reporting period. 20.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kaspien (NASDAQ:KSPN)

Kaspien Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of entertainment products. The company operates in two segments, For Your Entertainment (fye) and etailz. The fye segment offers trend, video, music, electronics, and related products, as well as used CDs, DVDs, and Blu-Rays through its retail stores and e-commerce sites.

See Also: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Kaspien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaspien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.