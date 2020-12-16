Kava (KAVA) One Day Volume Tops $24.61 Million

Kava (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded down 12% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 16th. Kava has a total market cap of $66.12 million and approximately $24.61 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kava token can currently be purchased for $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Kava has traded 33.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002489 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00025719 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.19 or 0.00145995 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.31 or 0.00852574 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.34 or 0.00170888 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.29 or 0.00422118 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.29 or 0.00141627 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00085206 BTC.

Kava Profile

Kava’s total supply is 106,274,714 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,485,395 tokens. Kava’s official Twitter account is @

. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs.

Buying and Selling Kava

Kava can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

