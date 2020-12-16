Keep Network (KEEP) Market Cap Reaches $111.33 Million

Keep Network (CURRENCY:KEEP) traded up 2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. Over the last week, Keep Network has traded 14.4% lower against the dollar. One Keep Network token can now be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00001182 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Keep Network has a market capitalization of $111.33 million and approximately $765,854.00 worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002474 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004700 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00024776 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.43 or 0.00143004 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.19 or 0.00842030 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.52 or 0.00171612 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $88.13 or 0.00414121 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.30 or 0.00132965 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00083376 BTC.

Keep Network Profile

Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 tokens and its circulating supply is 442,698,395 tokens. The official website for Keep Network is keep.network.

Buying and Selling Keep Network

Keep Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Keep Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

