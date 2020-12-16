Keller Group plc (KLR.L) (LON:KLR) Shares Gap Down to $671.00

Keller Group plc (KLR.L) (LON:KLR)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $671.00, but opened at $638.00. Keller Group plc (KLR.L) shares last traded at $680.50, with a volume of 128,106 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 604.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 623.28. The company has a market capitalization of £492.47 million and a PE ratio of 17.41.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 26th will be issued a GBX 12.60 ($0.16) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 26th. Keller Group plc (KLR.L)’s payout ratio is currently 87.86%.

Keller Group plc (KLR.L) Company Profile (LON:KLR)

Keller Group plc provides geotechnical solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers ground improvement services to prepare the ground for new construction projects and to reduce the risk of liquefaction in the areas of seismic activity; and grouting services, which enhance target areas in the ground, and controls ground water flow through rocks and soils by reducing their permeability.

