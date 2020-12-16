Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates €20.00 Price Target for Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (HHFA.F) (ETR:HHFA)

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (HHFA.F) (ETR:HHFA) has been given a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective by research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.11% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on HHFA. Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (HHFA.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Nord/LB set a €18.00 ($21.18) target price on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (HHFA.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Warburg Research set a €16.50 ($19.41) target price on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (HHFA.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Independent Research set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (HHFA.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €19.30 ($22.71).

ETR HHFA opened at €18.00 ($21.18) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.65. Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €9.68 ($11.39) and a 52 week high of €25.10 ($29.53). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion and a PE ratio of 22.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €17.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of €15.89.

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (HHFA.F) Company Profile

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft operates as a port and transport logistics company in Europe. It operates in four segments: Container, Intermodal, Logistics, and Real Estate. The company operates three container terminals in Hamburg; and container terminals in Odessa, Ukraine, and Tallinn, Estonia.

