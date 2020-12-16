KeyCorp Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at KeyCorp in a research report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AVGO. Truist increased their price target on Broadcom from $360.00 to $411.00 in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Broadcom from $420.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on Broadcom from $335.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Cowen raised their price objective on Broadcom from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Broadcom from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $409.71.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom stock opened at $418.06 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $384.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $347.26. Broadcom has a one year low of $155.67 and a one year high of $426.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.11 billion, a PE ratio of 66.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.20% and a net margin of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $6.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.39 EPS. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Broadcom will post 21.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.33, for a total value of $28,228,906.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Henry Samueli purchased 101,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $361.45 per share, with a total value of $36,773,923.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 404,403 shares of company stock valued at $155,269,662. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth $1,357,000. Employers Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth $933,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 38,194 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,914,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 38,882 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,188 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,076,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. 75.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Solutions, Infrastructure Software, and Intellectual Property licensing.

See Also: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.