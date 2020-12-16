KeyCorp Upgrades Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) to Overweight

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) was upgraded by equities researchers at KeyCorp from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has a $18.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.81% from the stock’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Acadia Realty Trust’s FY2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Bank of America increased their target price on Acadia Realty Trust from $11.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Acadia Realty Trust from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.88.

Get Acadia Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of AKR opened at $15.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.37. Acadia Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $9.10 and a 1-year high of $26.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.38.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.33). Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.10% and a net margin of 8.72%. On average, equities analysts expect that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AKR. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 40.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $66,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 113.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 24.3% during the third quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $126,000. Institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â- Core Portfolio and Fund Â- operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.