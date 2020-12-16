Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.83

Shares of Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.83 and traded as high as $19.20. Kirkland’s shares last traded at $16.99, with a volume of 1,392,493 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KIRK shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Kirkland’s in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kirkland’s from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.91. The company has a market cap of $262.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.58 and a beta of 2.12.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.75. Kirkland’s had a negative net margin of 1.68% and a positive return on equity of 0.64%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Kirkland’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Kirkland’s by 198.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 13,818 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Kirkland’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Kirkland’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Kirkland’s in the 3rd quarter worth $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.13% of the company’s stock.

About Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home dÃ©cor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday dÃ©cor, furniture, ornamental wall dÃ©cor, decorative accessories, art, textiles, mirrors, fragrance and accessories, lamps, artificial floral products, housewares, outdoor living items, gifts, and frames.

