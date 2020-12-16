Klever Market Cap Reaches $21.55 Million (KLV)

Klever (CURRENCY:KLV) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. One Klever token can now be bought for about $0.0051 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges. Klever has a market cap of $21.55 million and approximately $187,056.00 worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Klever has traded up 19.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002494 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004811 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00025251 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.41 or 0.00146226 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.35 or 0.00852760 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.49 or 0.00175476 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $88.65 or 0.00426244 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.00 or 0.00139465 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00085503 BTC.

About Klever

Klever’s launch date was August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,198,172,972 tokens. The official website for Klever is www.klever.io. Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Klever

Klever can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges.

