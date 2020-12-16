Klöckner & Co SE (OTCMKTS:KLKNF) Given Buy Rating at DZ Bank

Klöckner & Co SE (OTCMKTS:KLKNF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at DZ Bank in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on KLKNF. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a research report on Friday, September 25th.

Get Klöckner & Co SE alerts:

Shares of Klöckner & Co SE stock remained flat at $$6.55 during trading on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.55 and its 200-day moving average is $5.46. Klöckner & Co SE has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $6.55.

About Klöckner & Co SE

KlÃ¶ckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals Services Europe, Kloeckner Metals Switzerland, and Kloeckner Metals Distribution Europe segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products, such as thin sheet and strips, as well as thick sheets; long steel products comprising merchant bars, sectional steel, and beams; tubes and hollow sections that include structural hollow sections, precision tubes, and seamless heavy-wall pipes; stainless steel and high-grade steel, including sheet, profiles, and tubes; aluminum profiles, sheets, strips, and plates; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Klöckner & Co SE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klöckner & Co SE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.