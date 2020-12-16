Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS.L) (LON:KOS) Shares Gap Down to $168.00

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS.L) (LON:KOS) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $168.00, but opened at $161.00. Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS.L) shares last traded at $161.00, with a volume of 400 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 560.21, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of £652.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 118.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 122.62.

About Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS.L) (LON:KOS)

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

Read More: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.