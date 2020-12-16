Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $24.74

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.74 and last traded at $24.34, with a volume of 753 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.43.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KTOS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Noble Financial upped their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Friday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 610.90 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.20.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $202.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $69,512.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $149,925.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,656 shares of company stock valued at $1,997,553 over the last three months. 2.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KTOS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 175.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products; space, training, and cybersecurity products; C5ISR/modular systems; turbine technologies; and defense and rocket support services.

