Krios (GIG) Price Reaches $0.0083 on Exchanges

Krios (CURRENCY:GIG) traded down 35.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 16th. Krios has a market cap of $4.13 million and $828.00 worth of Krios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Krios token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN and CryptoBridge. During the last seven days, Krios has traded 33.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Krios alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002476 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004817 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00025195 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.30 or 0.00145902 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $176.77 or 0.00851305 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.36 or 0.00175089 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.57 or 0.00426567 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.26 or 0.00136107 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00084988 BTC.

Krios Profile

Krios’ total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 499,994,072 tokens. Krios’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Krios is www.krios.io.

Buying and Selling Krios

Krios can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Krios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Krios should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Krios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Krios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Krios and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.