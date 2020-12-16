K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) (ETR:SDF) Given a €9.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) (ETR:SDF) has been given a €9.00 ($10.59) target price by equities researchers at Baader Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.77% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Warburg Research set a €7.60 ($8.94) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a €4.00 ($4.71) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.00 ($5.88) price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €6.70 ($7.88) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €7.12 ($8.38).

Get K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) alerts:

SDF traded up €0.16 ($0.19) during trading on Wednesday, hitting €7.84 ($9.23). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 844,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,000. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €6.85 and its 200-day moving average price is €6.28. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €4.50 ($5.29) and a twelve month high of €11.46 ($13.48). The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.77.

About K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F)

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.