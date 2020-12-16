Kuai Token (KT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $11.34 Million

Kuai Token (CURRENCY:KT) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 16th. One Kuai Token token can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000768 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YunEx and DragonEX. Kuai Token has a market cap of $1.76 million and approximately $11.34 million worth of Kuai Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Kuai Token has traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002490 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004822 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00025215 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.38 or 0.00146405 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.74 or 0.00851699 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.46 or 0.00175690 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.65 or 0.00427183 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.10 or 0.00140252 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00085126 BTC.

Kuai Token Token Profile

Kuai Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,052,190 tokens. Kuai Token’s official website is www.kuaitoken.com.

Buying and Selling Kuai Token

Kuai Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX and YunEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuai Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kuai Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kuai Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

