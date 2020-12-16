KWG Group (OTCMKTS:KWGPF) Stock Price Up 3.3%

KWG Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:KWGPF) shot up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.25 and last traded at $1.25. 880 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 54,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.21.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut KWG Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.34.

KWG Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KWGPF)

KWG Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment, development, management, and sale of real estate properties. It operates through four segments: Property Development, Property Investment, Hotel Operation, and Property Management. The company's properties portfolio include mid- to high-end residential properties, serviced apartments, villas, office buildings, hotels, and shopping malls.

