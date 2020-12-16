LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F)’s (LXS) Buy Rating Reiterated at DZ Bank

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) (ETR:LXS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at DZ Bank in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on LXS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Independent Research set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €54.36 ($63.95).

Shares of LXS opened at €61.62 ($72.49) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion and a PE ratio of 6.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €53.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €49.78. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €25.68 ($30.21) and a 1-year high of €62.72 ($73.79).

About LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F)

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, and Engineering Materials. The Advanced Intermediates segment provides high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and rubber chemicals.

