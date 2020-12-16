Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) (TSE:LB) PT Raised to C$28.00 at National Bank Financial

Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) (TSE:LB) had its price target lifted by National Bank Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 13.90% from the stock’s current price.

LB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. CSFB raised their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) to C$30.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$31.06.

Shares of TSE LB opened at C$32.52 on Monday. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$25.74 and a 1 year high of C$46.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$30.35 and its 200 day moving average price is C$28.84. The firm has a market cap of C$1.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.73.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) (TSE:LB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 4th. The company reported C$0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$243.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$241.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 3.2999997 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposit products; investment accounts; personal loans, such as investment and student loans, home-equity line of credit, credit cards, personal line of credit, and other consumer loans; guaranteed investment certificates; agriculture loan; real estate renting and leasing services; equipment and inventory financing; personal and commercial loans; and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage insurance.

