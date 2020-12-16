Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) Lifted to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) was upgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Monday, AR Network reports. The brokerage presently has a $52.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock, up from their prior price target of $39.00. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.61% from the stock’s current price.

LAZ has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Lazard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Lazard from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded Lazard from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Lazard presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.40.

Shares of LAZ stock opened at $41.07 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 1.64. Lazard has a 12 month low of $20.94 and a 12 month high of $44.95.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $569.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.79 million. Lazard had a return on equity of 47.79% and a net margin of 11.62%. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Lazard will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAZ. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lazard during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. South State CORP. bought a new position in shares of Lazard during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Lazard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lazard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Lazard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

