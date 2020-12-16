Lefteris Acquisition (OTCMKTS:LFTRU) Stock Price Up 1.8%

Shares of Lefteris Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:LFTRU) were up 1.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.88 and last traded at $10.30. Approximately 103,161 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 145,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.12.

About Lefteris Acquisition (OTCMKTS:LFTRU)

Lefteris Acquisition Corp. focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

