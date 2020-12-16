Leslie’s (LESL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, December 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter.

Shares of Leslie’s stock opened at $20.89 on Wednesday. Leslie’s has a 1 year low of $19.15 and a 1 year high of $25.84.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.10.

In other Leslie’s news, insider Steven M. Weddell sold 107,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $1,830,067.00. Also, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 9,467,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $160,946,956.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,795,357 shares of company stock worth $166,634,910.

About Leslie’s

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

