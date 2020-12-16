Leucrotta Exploration (OTCMKTS:LCRTF) Shares Down 0.8%

Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:LCRTF) dropped 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.54 and last traded at $0.54. Approximately 10,002 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 11,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.54.

Separately, CIBC upped their target price on Leucrotta Exploration from $0.60 to $0.70 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.50 and a 200-day moving average of $0.44.

Leucrotta Exploration Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LCRTF)

Leucrotta Exploration Inc, an oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas reserves in northeastern British Columbia, Canada. It holds approximately 90,200 net acres of Montney land in Doe/Mica. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

