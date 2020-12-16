Li Ning (OTCMKTS:LNNGF) Shares Up 1.1%

Shares of Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGF) shot up 1.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.97 and last traded at $5.75. 300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 4,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.69.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.30.

About Li Ning (OTCMKTS:LNNGF)

Li Ning Company Limited engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and retail of sporting goods in the People's Republic of China. The company offers sporting goods, including footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories for professional and leisure purposes primarily under the LI-NING brand.

