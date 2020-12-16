Lightstreams Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $6,250.00 (PHT)

Lightstreams (CURRENCY:PHT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. One Lightstreams coin can currently be purchased for $0.0176 or 0.00000083 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lightstreams has a total market cap of $808,373.66 and $6,250.00 worth of Lightstreams was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Lightstreams has traded down 13.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Lightstreams alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.34 or 0.00062845 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004721 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $87.64 or 0.00413027 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000055 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003890 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00019082 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004713 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00024944 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About Lightstreams

Lightstreams (PHT) is a coin. It launched on March 31st, 2019. Lightstreams’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,006,240 coins. The official message board for Lightstreams is medium.com/lightstreams. Lightstreams’ official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lightstreams is lightstreams.io.

Lightstreams Coin Trading

Lightstreams can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightstreams directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightstreams should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lightstreams using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lightstreams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lightstreams and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.