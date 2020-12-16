Linda Hasenfratz Buys 50,000 Shares of Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) (TSE:LNR) Stock

Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) (TSE:LNR) Director Linda Hasenfratz bought 50,000 shares of Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$67.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,391,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$13,564,000.

Shares of TSE LNR opened at C$68.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$4.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.10. Linamar Co. has a 12 month low of C$24.57 and a 12 month high of C$69.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$56.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$44.79.

Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) (TSE:LNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$2.15 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.64 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Linamar Co. will post 5.9799995 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LNR shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) from C$52.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. CIBC raised their price objective on Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) from C$71.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$46.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. TD Securities raised their price target on Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) from C$56.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th.

About Linamar Co. (LNR.TO)

Linamar Corporation together with its subsidiaries design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, Rest of North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

