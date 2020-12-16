LINKA 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $79,589.00 (LINKA)

LINKA (CURRENCY:LINKA) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 16th. LINKA has a total market capitalization of $2.42 million and $79,589.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, LINKA has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar. One LINKA token can now be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.34 or 0.00062845 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004721 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.64 or 0.00413027 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000055 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003890 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00019082 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004713 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00024944 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

LINKA (LINKA) is a token. Its launch date was August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 tokens. LINKA’s official website is www.linka.io.

LINKA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINKA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LINKA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LINKA using one of the exchanges listed above.

