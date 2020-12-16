Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LIO.L) (LON:LIO) Shares Gap Up to $1,325.00

Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LIO.L) (LON:LIO)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1,325.00, but opened at $1,380.00. Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LIO.L) shares last traded at $1,331.10, with a volume of 48,749 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,327.42 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,313.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61. The firm has a market capitalization of £816.69 million and a P/E ratio of 71.95.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be issued a GBX 11 ($0.14) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.79%. Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LIO.L)’s dividend payout ratio is 189.19%.

In other Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LIO.L) news, insider John Stephen Ions sold 66,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,230 ($16.07), for a total transaction of £814,875 ($1,064,639.40). Also, insider Vinay Kumar Abrol sold 15,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,417 ($18.51), for a total value of £223,220.01 ($291,638.37).

Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LIO.L) Company Profile (LON:LIO)

Liontrust Asset Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, , multi-asset and managed funds for its clients. It invests into the public equity and multi-asset markets across the globe. The firm was formerly known as River and Mercantile Investment Management Limited.

