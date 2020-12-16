Litecoin (LTC) Price Hits $91.53 on Exchanges

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded up 10.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. Litecoin has a total market capitalization of $6.05 billion and $5.65 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $91.53 or 0.00431356 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Litecoin has traded 19.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Litecoin alerts:

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00006404 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 30.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003160 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002857 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000308 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

About Litecoin

Litecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 8th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 66,102,448 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org. Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. “

Buying and Selling Litecoin

Litecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.