Lobstex (LOBS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $871,719.39

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 16th. Over the last week, Lobstex has traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar. Lobstex has a total market capitalization of $871,719.39 and approximately $408,869.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lobstex coin can now be purchased for about $0.0417 or 0.00000204 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00110566 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00007958 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00026180 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012260 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004612 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00009548 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002019 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lobstex Profile

LOBS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 20,880,991 coins and its circulating supply is 20,880,979 coins. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lobstex’s official website is www.lobstex.com.

Buying and Selling Lobstex

Lobstex can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lobstex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

