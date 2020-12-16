Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Price Target Increased to $106.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.26% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Logitech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $73.50 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOGI opened at $90.40 on Wednesday. Logitech International has a 12-month low of $31.37 and a 12-month high of $95.71. The company has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.43.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $1.33. Logitech International had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 38.26%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $841.06 million. Analysts expect that Logitech International will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Logitech International news, Director Neela Montgomery sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.03, for a total transaction of $304,605.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,776 shares in the company, valued at $763,775.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Prakash Arunkundrum sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $475,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,004 shares of company stock valued at $11,528,867 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Logitech International by 2,405.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 152,543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,972,000 after purchasing an additional 146,454 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Logitech International by 225.3% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 15,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 10,831 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,139,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Logitech International by 349.2% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 61,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,037,000 after purchasing an additional 48,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.71% of the company’s stock.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse and trackball; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

