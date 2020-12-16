LondonMetric Property (OTCMKTS:LNSPF) Trading 2.3% Higher

Shares of LondonMetric Property Plc (OTCMKTS:LNSPF) traded up 2.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.10 and last traded at $3.10. 147 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 24,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.03.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. LondonMetric Property currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.81.

LondonMetric Property Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LNSPF)

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

