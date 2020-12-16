Lonza Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Lonza Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

LZAGY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Lonza Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lonza Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Lonza Group in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LZAGY traded down $0.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.18. The stock had a trading volume of 51,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,735. Lonza Group has a 52 week low of $32.09 and a 52 week high of $68.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.66 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.52.

Lonza Group Company Profile

Lonza Group Ltd supplies products and services to the pharmaceutical, biotech, and specialty ingredients markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pharma Biotech & Nutrition, and Specialty Ingredients. The Pharma Biotech & Nutrition segment provides technology platforms, including drug substance and drug product; and develops and manufactures customized active pharmaceutical ingredients and biopharmaceuticals, as well as formulation services and delivery systems for pharmaceutical and nutritional applications.

